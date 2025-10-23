Vodafone Executes Share Buyback Program with Goldman Sachs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) has issued an announcement.

Vodafone Group Plc announced the purchase of 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is intended to hold the shares in treasury, which could potentially enhance shareholder value and improve the company’s financial metrics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Hold with a £82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly with declining revenues and profitability. However, positive guidance and strategic initiatives from the earnings call provide some optimism. Technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc is a leading telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile, fixed broadband, and TV services. It operates in multiple markets worldwide, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 55,674,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.74B

