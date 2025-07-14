Vodafone Executes Share Buyback Program with Citi

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vodafone Group Plc has announced the purchase of 12,054,876 of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of a share buyback program initiated on May 20, 2025. This transaction is part of Vodafone’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, holding the purchased shares in treasury, which may impact the company’s share value and provide potential benefits to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Buy with a £1.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall score is supported by strong technical indicators and strategic corporate actions that enhance shareholder value. However, significant financial challenges and operational inefficiencies weigh on the score, while positive earnings call sentiment and high dividend yield offer some balance.

Vodafone Group Plc is a multinational telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile networks, fixed-line services, and broadband. It operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 91,053,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £19.6B

