Vodafone Completes Buyback of 1 Million Shares

Vodafone Group Plc has repurchased 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 77.54 pence to 79.00 pence per share, with an average price of 78.17 pence. Following the transaction, the company now holds over 2 billion shares in treasury out of its more than 26 billion issued shares. The shares were bought back from Goldman Sachs International as part of a previously announced repurchase program.

