Vodacom Group Reports Strong Interim Earnings Growth

Vodacom Group ( (VODAF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vodacom Group presented to its investors.

Vodacom Group Limited is a leading telecommunications company operating in Africa, known for its extensive mobile network and diverse service offerings, including financial and digital services, fixed-line solutions, and IoT. In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 2025, Vodacom showcased strong financial performance, driven by robust service revenue growth and strategic investments in technology and infrastructure. The company reported a 13.6% increase in group service revenue to R65.8 billion, with significant contributions from its financial and digital services. Headline earnings per share rose by 32.3% to 467 cents, allowing the declaration of an interim dividend of 330 cents per share. Vodacom’s customer base expanded to 223.2 million, with 93.7 million financial services customers, reflecting its strategic focus on digital and financial inclusion. The company also highlighted its Vision 2030 strategy, aiming to exceed 30% in beyond mobile service revenue and achieve double-digit EBITDA growth. Looking ahead, Vodacom remains confident in its ability to leverage its diversified portfolio and purpose-led approach to capture growth opportunities across Africa, despite global economic volatility.

