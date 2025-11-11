Vodacom Group Reports Strong Interim Earnings Growth

Vodacom Group (OTC) ( (VDMCY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vodacom Group (OTC) presented to its investors.

Vodacom Group Limited, a leading telecommunications company in Africa, provides mobile and fixed-line services, digital solutions, and financial services across several countries, with a strong focus on digital and financial inclusion. In its latest interim earnings report for the six months ending September 2025, Vodacom showcased strong financial performance, driven by robust service revenue growth and strategic investments. The Group reported a 13.6% increase in normalized service revenue to R65.8 billion, surpassing its medium-term target of double-digit growth. Headline earnings per share rose by 32.3% to 467 cents, and an interim dividend of 330 cents per share was declared. Vodacom’s financial services revenue grew by 20.3% to R8.0 billion, highlighting the increasing demand for digital financial solutions. The company also expanded its customer base to 223.2 million, with 93.7 million financial services customers, indicating progress towards its Vision 2030 goals. Significant investments were made in technology and network infrastructure, including the addition of new 4G and 5G sites, and strategic partnerships were formed to enhance connectivity and digital services in underserved regions. Looking ahead, Vodacom remains optimistic about capturing growth opportunities in Africa, leveraging its diversified portfolio and strategic initiatives to drive sustainable value for stakeholders.

