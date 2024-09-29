Vobile Group Plans Convertible Bond Offering

Vobile Group (HK:3738) has released an update.

Vobile Group has conditionally agreed to issue HK$78 million worth of zero-coupon convertible bonds due 2027, with an initial conversion price set at a premium to the recent closing stock prices. These bonds will be convertible into 40 million shares, representing approximately 1.73% of the enlarged issued share capital. The company will not seek a listing for the bonds but will apply for the listing of the conversion shares on the Stock Exchange.

