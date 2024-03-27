VNET Group Reports Steady Growth in 2023

VNET Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (VNET) has released an update.

VNET Group, Inc. has announced its unaudited financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2023, highlighting a solid performance with net revenues reaching RMB1.90 billion for the quarter and RMB7.41 billion for the year. The company reported an overall increase in adjusted EBITDA and a strategic focus on high-quality revenues, despite a net loss attributable to the company. VNET remains focused on leveraging technology for AI-driven demand and aims to enhance digital transformation across various industries.

