Vmoto Limited Streamlines Shareholder Base

Vmoto Limited has successfully completed its small holdings sale facility, allowing shareholders with less than $500 worth of shares to sell them without brokerage or handling fees, and reducing the company’s administrative costs. The sale resulted in the transfer of 1,911,700 shares, approximately 0.46% of issued capital, at $0.1373 per share, effectively decreasing the number of shareholders by 1,169. Shareholders affected by the sale will soon receive their proceeds via electronic transfer or cheque.

