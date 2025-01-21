Vmoto Limited Issues Shares to Reward Employees and Consultants

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Vmoto Limited ( (AU:VMT) ) has issued an update.

Vmoto Limited has issued 8,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares to its employees and consultants as a reward for their contributions, and an additional 1,306,255 shares to certain consultants in lieu of cash salaries. This strategic move allows the company to recognize the efforts of its workforce while ensuring immediate trading capability of the shares, enhancing liquidity and potentially boosting employee morale.

More about Vmoto Limited

Vmoto Limited operates in the electric vehicle industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electric-powered two-wheel vehicles, including scooters and motorcycles. The company targets both consumer and business markets, aiming to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions globally.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €25.13M

