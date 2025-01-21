Vmoto Limited Announces Share Issuance to Employees and Consultants

Invest with Confidence:
The latest announcement is out from Vmoto Limited ( (AU:VMT) ).
Vmoto Limited has announced the issuance of 9,706,255 fully paid ordinary shares. These shares include 8,400,000 allocated to employees as a recognition of their contributions and 1,306,255 shares issued to certain consultants as a substitute for cash payments. The move aims to strengthen internal stakeholder relations and improve financial management by reducing cash outflow.
More about Vmoto Limited
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: €25.13M
