Vizsla Silver Reports Transformative Year with Significant Resource Expansion and Operational Success

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Vizsla Silver ( (TSE:VZLA) ) has provided an update.

Vizsla Silver Corp. has reported significant progress in 2024, transitioning from early-stage exploration to development at its Panuco property in Mexico. The company achieved a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment and increased its resource base by 43%, which positions it for an expanded mine plan. With over US$92 million in cash and no debt, Vizsla is well-funded to advance its test mine development and feasibility study in 2025, aiming for initial silver production by 2027. The company also expanded its land holdings and saw a 45% increase in its share price, highlighting strong financial and operational performance.

More about Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of silver and gold properties. Its flagship project is the Panuco silver-gold property located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company is actively involved in transitioning from early-stage exploration to early-stage development, with a market focus on increasing its resource base and advancing its projects towards feasibility and construction.

YTD Price Performance: 9.55%

Average Trading Volume: 1,538,831

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $581.8M

For detailed information about VZLA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.