Vivoryon Therapeutics Showcases New Kidney Disease Treatment

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. is set to present its findings on Varoglutamstat, a potential new treatment for Diabetic Kidney Disease, at ASN Kidney Week 2024. The clinical-stage biotechnology company is exploring Varoglutamstat’s ability to increase glomerular filtration in the elderly without proteinuria. Vivoryon, known for its work on small molecule medicines, continues to expand its pipeline with treatments for Alzheimer’s, kidney diseases, cancer, and more.

