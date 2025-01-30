Vivenda Group Unveils 2025 Corporate Events Calendar

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Vivenda Group S.p.A. ( (IT:VVG) ).

Vivenda Group S.p.A. announced its corporate events calendar for the fiscal year 2025, detailing key dates for board meetings and shareholder meetings related to the approval of financial statements. This schedule includes critical dates for the approval of the draft and consolidated financial statements for 2024 as well as the half-year financial report for 2025. The announcement reaffirms Vivenda’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting investors and stakeholders by providing a clear timeline for financial disclosures.

Vivenda Group S.p.A., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Rome, is a prominent player in the Out Of Home and Digital Out of Home Advertising sectors. The company specializes in large-scale advertising installations in prominent public locations and operates through four main service lines: OOH Advertising, Architecture, Legal & Financial Advertising, and Real Estate. Vivenda is known for its ‘zero-cost’ sponsored restoration projects, which are financed through advertising revenues. The company has expanded its business model internationally with the establishment of Vivenda GCC FZE in Dubai.

