Viva Leisure to Announce FY2025 Financial Results

Viva Leisure Ltd. ( (AU:VVA) ) has provided an update.

Viva Leisure Limited is set to release its full-year financial results for FY2025 on 14 August 2025, with an investor webinar hosted by CEO Harry Konstantinou and CFO Kym Gallagher. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VVA) stock is a Buy with a A$2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Viva Leisure Ltd. stock, see the AU:VVA Stock Forecast page.

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) is a vertically integrated health and fitness group operating one of the largest and most diverse networks of fitness, wellness, and technology assets in Australia. With a portfolio of more than 480 locations and over 600,000 members across Australia, New Zealand, and India, Viva Leisure delivers fitness experiences across multiple brands, modalities, and formats. The company operates a scalable, data-driven ecosystem through its proprietary technology platforms, including The Hub, Viva Pay, and Access Control, and holds strategic investments in Boutique Fitness Studios and World Gym Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 82,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$131.2M

