Viva Leisure Responds to Lodgment Delay Query

Viva Leisure Limited addressed a late lodgment of the Appendix 3Y – Change of Director’s Interest Notice, acknowledging a delay due to oversight during the director’s travel and a misunderstanding regarding the partial completion of a trade. The company maintains that its Securities Trading Policy is adequate and has historically ensured compliance, attributing the incident to an honest mistake rather than a systemic issue.

