Viva Leisure Ltd. Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Viva Leisure Ltd. ( (AU:VVA) ) has shared an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back update, indicating the acquisition of 21,821 shares on the previous day, as part of their ongoing on-market buy-back program. This buy-back activity is a strategic move likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to managing its capital structure effectively.

More about Viva Leisure Ltd.

Viva Leisure Ltd. operates in the fitness industry, offering a variety of health and wellness services primarily through its network of fitness clubs.

YTD Price Performance: -5.17%

Average Trading Volume: 123,358

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$135.8M

