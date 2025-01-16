Viva Goods Updates Share Options Amidst Bossini Privatization Efforts

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Viva China Holdings Limited ( (HK:0933) ) has issued an update.

Viva Goods Company Limited, involved in a complex legal and financial maneuver, has announced a reduction in its outstanding share options following the lapse of 336,000 options. This update is part of ongoing efforts related to the proposed privatization of Bossini International Holdings Limited by Dragon Leap Consumables Limited, highlighting the company’s strategic moves within the market. The announcement also reminds relevant stakeholders of their disclosure obligations under the Takeovers Code, emphasizing the importance of compliance in the evolving corporate landscape.

More about Viva China Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 3,886,813

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.54B

For an in-depth examination of 0933 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.