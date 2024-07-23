Viva Gold Issues Stock Options, Advances Tonopah Project

Viva Gold (TSE:VAU) has released an update.

Viva Gold Corp has issued 2.75 million stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of C$0.165, expiring in three years with a tiered vesting schedule. The company, holding significant gold resources at its Tonopah project in Nevada, is progressing towards feasibility study and project development with a focus on de-risking and value addition.

