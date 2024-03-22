Vitru Limited’s Financial Health Verified by Audit

Vitru Ltd. (VTRU) has released an update.

An independent audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers has confirmed that Vitru Limited’s consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, fairly present the company’s financial position in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The audit, which assessed the risk of material misstatement whether due to error or fraud, provides reasonable assurance of the company’s reported financial health. Vitru’s total assets increased to 5,869,720 thousand Brazilian Reais in 2023 from 5,659,079 thousand Brazilian Reais in 2022, indicating a positive trend in the company’s financial growth.

