Vitrolife AB Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results Amid Currency Challenges

Vitrolife AB ( (SE:VITR) ) has provided an announcement.

Vitrolife AB reported a mixed financial performance for Q3 2025, with a 3% growth in sales in local currencies but a 4% decrease in SEK due to currency impacts. The company saw significant growth in the Americas and in its technologies and consumables product groups, despite a challenging currency environment affecting margins. The company also signed a EUR 300 million loan agreement to refinance existing debt and support general corporate purposes, indicating strategic financial management amidst currency challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:VITR) stock is a Hold with a SEK147.00 price target.

More about Vitrolife AB

Vitrolife AB is a company operating in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing products and services related to reproductive health. The company is known for its offerings in consumables, technologies, and genetics, with a market presence across various regions including EMEA, Americas, and APAC.

Average Trading Volume: 80,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK19.36B

For an in-depth examination of VITR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

