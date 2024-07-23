Vital Metals Unveils High-Grade Drilling Results

Vital Metals Ltd (AU:VML) has released an update.

Vital Metals Ltd has reported promising high-grade findings from the final 24 holes of its 2023 drilling program at the Tardiff deposit, part of the Nechalacho Rare Earth Project in Canada. These results not only demonstrate the possibility for resource expansion with shallow, higher-grade mineralization but also pave the way for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. The company is gearing up for a busy period with new metallurgical test work and the completion of a scoping study on the large-scale Tardiff deposit, a significant source of neodymium and praseodymium.

For further insights into AU:VML stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.