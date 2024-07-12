Vistry Group Completes Share Buyback

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Vistry Group PLC has executed a share buyback as part of its previously announced programme, purchasing 76,750 Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 1284.00 to 1324.00 GBp per share. Following the cancellation of the acquired shares, the total number of voting rights in the company will stand at 336,838,777. This action falls under the regulatory compliance of the Market Abuse Regulation and the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

