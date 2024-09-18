Vistry Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Vistry Group PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 21,705 Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 1373.00 to 1391.00 GBp per share. Following the buyback, the company will cancel these shares, reducing the total number of voting rights to 333,613,021. This move is part of a financial strategy to manage the company’s share capital, as disclosed under the UK’s financial regulations.

