VistaGen Therapeutics Appoints Paul R. Edick to Board

The latest announcement is out from VistaGen Therapeutics ( (VTGN) ).

On October 27, 2025, Vistagen Therapeutics appointed Paul R. Edick to its Board of Directors, where he will also serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees. Mr. Edick, with his extensive industry experience, is expected to contribute significantly to Vistagen’s strategic growth and governance as the company advances its innovative solutions for mental health. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Vistagen, as they prepare for their next phase of strategic growth, following the retirement of Dr. Jerry Gin from the Board.

The most recent analyst rating on (VTGN) stock is a Hold with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VistaGen Therapeutics stock, see the VTGN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VTGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VTGN is a Neutral.

VistaGen Therapeutics’ stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, including consistent losses and negative cash flow. However, the technical analysis shows positive momentum, which provides some optimism. The valuation remains a concern due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. The company’s advancements in clinical programs and strong equity position offer potential for future growth.

More about VistaGen Therapeutics

Vistagen, headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroscience. They are pioneering the development and commercialization of a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, which target nose-to-brain neurocircuitry. These products aim to offer therapeutic benefits for conditions such as social anxiety, major depressive disorder, and menopause-related vasomotor symptoms without requiring absorption into the bloodstream.

Average Trading Volume: 554,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $124.3M

