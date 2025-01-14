Vista Group to Release 2024 Financial Results on February 28, 2025

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Vista Group International Ltd ( (AU:VGL) ) has provided an announcement.

Vista Group International Limited has announced that it will release its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, on February 28, 2025. This announcement underscores Vista Group’s commitment to maintaining transparency with stakeholders and provides an opportunity to assess its financial health and strategic positioning in the technology solutions sector for the film industry.

More about Vista Group International Ltd

Vista Group International Limited is a global leader in providing technology solutions to the international film industry. The company offers a broad range of services including cinema management software, moviegoer engagement and marketing, film distribution software, box office reporting, and creative studio solutions. Their portfolio includes brands such as Vista, Veezi, Movio, Numero, Maccs, Flicks, and Powster, focusing on loyalty programs, marketing, and comprehensive film industry software solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 4.23%

Average Trading Volume: 15,536

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$684.1M

