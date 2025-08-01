Vista Gold to Engage at Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vista Gold ( (TSE:VGZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Vista Gold Corp. announced its participation in the Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum 2025 in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, a major event for the mining industry. The company’s leadership will engage with industry peers and the Australian financial community to discuss the new Mt Todd feasibility study and development strategy, which positions the project for near-term development, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:VGZ) stock is a Buy with a C$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vista Gold stock, see the TSE:VGZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VGZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VGZ is a Neutral.

Vista Gold’s overall score reflects a strong balance sheet and positive technical momentum, but is constrained by a lack of revenue and ongoing losses. Valuation metrics suggest reasonable pricing, though the absence of dividends is a downside. Despite strategic advancements, profitability challenges persist.

More about Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. is a company focused on the development of the Mt Todd gold project, a leading development-stage gold deposit located in Northern Territory, Australia. The project is noted for its significant scale, development optionality, growth opportunities, advanced local infrastructure, community support, and demonstrated economic feasibility.

Average Trading Volume: 27,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$162.3M

