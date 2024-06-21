Vista Gold Completes Royalty Financing for Mt Todd

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) has released an update.

Vista Gold Corp. has received the final $10 million payment from Wheaton Precious Metals, completing the $20 million royalty financing for its Mt Todd gold project in Australia. This payment will support the advancement of the project and general corporate functions, following the commencement of a drilling program as outlined in a previous agreement. Vista Gold highlighted Mt Todd’s potential as one of Australia’s largest development-stage gold projects, with all necessary environmental and operating permits secured.

