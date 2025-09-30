VisionWave Holdings Enters Crypto Treasury Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VisionWave Holdings ( (VWAV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 26, 2025, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. entered into a Consulting Agreement with Crypto Treasury Management Group, LLC to establish a digital asset treasury reserve. The agreement, which includes advisory services for crypto strategy and regulatory compliance, aims to replace the company’s current financing structure and potentially fund defense-related activities. The success of this strategy is contingent on regulatory approvals and market conditions, with plans to stake a significant portion of the crypto assets.

More about VisionWave Holdings

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. operates in the digital asset and defense industries, focusing on establishing a digital asset treasury reserve and leveraging crypto assets for its defense business.

Average Trading Volume: 5,382,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $142.9M

