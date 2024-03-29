Visionary Holdings Reports Decrease in Assets

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, Inc. (GV) has released an update.

Visionary Holdings Inc., previously known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, Inc., has released its unaudited interim consolidated balance sheets, showing a decrease in total assets from $96.2 million to $91.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The company’s liabilities have also decreased, with current liabilities dropping significantly from $80.5 million to $69.6 million. The financial statements indicate changes in various components of the company’s balance sheet, reflecting its operational and financial activities over the period.

