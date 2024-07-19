Visionary Holdings Calls Special Shareholders Meeting

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (GV) has released an update.

Visionary Holdings Inc. has announced a Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 9, 2024, to vote on critical proposals, including amendments to the company’s articles of incorporation to create new classes of stock and increase the number of directors. Shareholders will also consider authorizing the board to convert shares and issue new stock to support business development and enhance shareholder value. The meeting will be accessible online, and shareholders of record by July 2, 2024, will be eligible to vote.

