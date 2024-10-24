Vision Values Holdings Limited Plans Key AGM Decisions

Vision Values Holdings Limited (HK:0862) has released an update.

Vision Values Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting to be held on November 28, 2024, where key agenda items include reviewing the financial statements, re-electing executive directors, and reappointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. Shareholders will also consider resolutions to empower directors to manage additional share issuances. These decisions could influence the company’s future market strategies and shareholder value.

