Vision Values Holdings Limited Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Vision Values Holdings Limited ( (HK:0862) ) has provided an update.

Vision Values Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key business items, including the re-election of directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as independent auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval for directors to exercise powers to allot and issue shares, with certain limitations, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Vision Values Holdings Limited

Vision Values Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 862.

Average Trading Volume: 2,097,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$164.8M

