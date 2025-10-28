Vision Marine Technologies to Power Electric Shuttle Fleet at 2025 FLIBS

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vision Marine Technologies ( (VMAR) ) has provided an announcement.

Vision Marine Technologies announced its role as the official electric shuttle fleet operator for the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), showcasing its electric propulsion technology and consumer-ready products. This partnership highlights Vision Marine’s commitment to innovation and its expanding presence in the marine industry, as it continues to integrate its proprietary systems across various platforms, enhancing the on-water experience while promoting sustainable boating solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (VMAR) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vision Marine Technologies stock, see the VMAR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VMAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VMAR is a Neutral.

Vision Marine Technologies has a low overall stock score due to significant financial struggles, including declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical indicators are mixed, suggesting cautious market momentum. Valuation concerns also weigh heavily, as reflected in the negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call or significant corporate events data provides no additional insights to offset these challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on VMAR stock, click here.

More about Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is a disruptive marine company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion and marine technology. It delivers premium boating experiences through advanced electric propulsion systems and multi-brand retail operations. The company is known for industrializing the E-Motion™ 180E high-voltage outboard and operates as North America’s first marine group combining technology, sales, and service under one platform.

Average Trading Volume: 669,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.11M

Find detailed analytics on VMAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue