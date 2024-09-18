Vision Inc. Extends 5G GLOBAL WiFi to Four New Countries

Vision, Inc. ( Japan) (JP:9416) has released an update.

Vision Inc. has expanded its GLOBAL WiFi service by launching 5G Unlimited plans in Belgium, Cyprus, Latvia, and Lithuania, bringing the total to 42 countries and regions. The service offers unlimited daily data usage and connects multiple devices, catering to tourists and business travelers. The company is committed to further improving service quality and network coverage globally.

