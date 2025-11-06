Vishay Intertechnology Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Vishay ( (VSH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vishay presented to its investors.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 company, is a leading manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving various markets including automotive, industrial, and aerospace. In its third quarter of 2025, Vishay reported revenues of $790.6 million, reflecting its alignment with high-growth markets such as smart grid infrastructure and AI-related power requirements. Despite a GAAP loss per share of $0.06, the company achieved an adjusted EPS of $0.04, highlighting its strategic investments in capacity expansion. The company’s gross margin was 19.5%, impacted by approximately 150 basis points due to Newport. Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.97, indicating a slight decline in demand compared to supply. Looking ahead, Vishay expects fourth-quarter revenues to range between $770 million and $810 million, with a gross profit margin of around 19.5%, as it continues to focus on capitalizing on market upcycles and maintaining competitive lead times.