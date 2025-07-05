Vishal Mega Mart Faces Tragic Fire Incident at Delhi Store

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. ( (IN:VMM) ) has provided an announcement.

Vishal Mega Mart Limited reported a fire incident at one of its subsidiary’s retail stores in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, resulting in two fatalities. The company is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation and has ensured that the affected store’s assets are adequately insured. They are currently assessing the damage and potential impact of the incident.

More about Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.

Vishal Mega Mart Limited operates in the retail industry, providing a wide range of consumer goods through its chain of stores. The company focuses on offering affordable products to a diverse customer base across various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,729,070

For a thorough assessment of VMM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue