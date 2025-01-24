Virtual Mind Holding Partners on Web3 Projects for Brand Promotion and Asset Issuance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited ( (HK:1520) ).

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited has entered into a cooperation agreement with N-Bridge Capital to work on Web3 brand promotion and RWA issuance projects. The collaboration will utilize resources from Wangfu Center and leverage Web3 technology to enhance brand marketing and asset management. This initiative involves creating co-branded products, immersive brand launch conferences, and digital brand wallets, while aiming to broaden financing channels through real asset tokenization, enhancing asset liquidity and value.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector with a focus on leveraging Web3 innovations. It collaborates on projects involving digital asset management and marketing services, aiming to enhance brand promotions using blockchain technology.

YTD Price Performance: -4.41%

Average Trading Volume: 2,136,284

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$435.9M

