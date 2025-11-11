VirTra Reports Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Virtra ( (VTSI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Virtra presented to its investors.

VirTra, Inc. is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators, serving law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets with a focus on realistic training solutions. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, VirTra highlighted several operational achievements, including securing a multi-site contract in Colombia and expanding its training footprint in Canada. The company also introduced the V-One Portable Simulator, aimed at smaller agencies and mobile training environments.

Financially, VirTra reported a decrease in third-quarter revenue to $5.3 million, down from $7.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to delays in government sector funding. Gross profit also fell to $3.5 million, with a gross margin of 66%. The company experienced a net loss of $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $0.6 million in the previous year. Despite these challenges, VirTra maintained a strong cash position with $20.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

For the first nine months of 2025, VirTra’s total revenue was $19.5 million, a 7% decline from the previous year. The company managed to reduce operating expenses by 11%, demonstrating disciplined cost management. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months was $2.5 million, reflecting a 38% decrease from the prior year. The company’s backlog increased to $21.9 million, providing visibility into future quarters.

Looking ahead, VirTra’s management remains optimistic about converting pent-up demand into revenue as federal funding gains momentum. The company is well-positioned to support agencies through grant-driven purchasing and continues to invest in areas that will drive long-term growth.

