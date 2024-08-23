Virscend Education Auditor Resigns, Replacement Sought

Virscend Education Company Limited (HK:1565) has released an update.

Virscend Education Company Limited has announced the resignation of their auditor, Elite Partners CPA Limited, due to internal resource considerations and a ban by China’s Ministry of Finance. The company has confirmed that the resignation will not affect the upcoming financial audit and results publication, and they are actively seeking a replacement auditor.

For further insights into HK:1565 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.