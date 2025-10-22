Viridis Mining Issues 2 Million Shares Following Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ( (AU:VMM) ) has shared an announcement.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of options. This move, conducted without disclosure under specific sections of the Corporations Act, indicates the company’s compliance with regulatory provisions and reflects its strategic financial activities to enhance market presence.

More about Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is involved in the production and trading of minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 1,010,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$189.5M

