Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of nearly 6 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a strategic move to bolster its market presence. This development reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial footprint and attract potential investors.

For further insights into AU:VMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.