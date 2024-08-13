Viridis Mining Bolsters Holdings with Strategic Acquisitions

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has strategically expanded its Colossus REE Project with the low-cost acquisition of 7 new tenements totaling 198.49 hectares for AUD $131k, enhancing its southern landholdings to an extensive 1,732 hectares. These acquisitions, adjacent to the high-grade Centro Sul and Cupim South Extension prospects, promise to significantly bolster the company’s exploration potential and resource base. CEO Rafael Moreno expressed enthusiasm for the acquisitions, citing the prospects’ potential to support high-grade production for decades and the positive impact on project economics.

