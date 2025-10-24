Viridis Mining Announces New Securities Issue to Boost Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ( (AU:VMM) ) is now available.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, specifically 1,400,000 performance rights, scheduled for issuance on November 26, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mining sector, potentially impacting stakeholders by increasing the company’s resource base and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VMM) stock is a Buy with a A$3.34 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited stock, see the AU:VMM Stock Forecast page.

More about Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the production of minerals and aims to expand its market presence through strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 1,029,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$185M

