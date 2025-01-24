Viridian Metals Expands Land Holdings in Labrador

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Viridian Metals Inc ( (TSE:VRDN) ).

Viridian Metals Inc. has significantly expanded its land holdings by securing a 2,600 km² area in the Seal Basin, Labrador, which contains over 70 documented copper occurrences. This acquisition not only makes Viridian the largest claim holder in Newfoundland and Labrador but also positions the company to explore and potentially capitalize on the region’s mineral wealth, reinforcing its strategic focus on copper exploration.

More about Viridian Metals Inc

Viridian Metals Inc., based in Vancouver, operates in the mining industry with a focus on copper exploration. The company is strategically positioned in Newfoundland and Labrador, where it aims to capitalize on the region’s geological potential for copper concentration.

YTD Price Performance: 76.00%

Average Trading Volume: 14,915

