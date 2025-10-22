Virgin Wines UK PLC Reports Resilient Annual Results and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Virgin Wines UK PLC ( (GB:VINO) ) has provided an announcement.

Virgin Wines UK PLC reported its audited annual results for the year ending June 2025, showing stable revenue at £59 million despite a contracting market. The company exceeded profitability expectations with an adjusted EBITDA of £2.3 million, driven by strategic investments in growth and customer acquisition. Key achievements include a 28% increase in customer acquisition, strong commercial partnerships, and significant growth in its Warehouse Wines initiative. The company remains optimistic about its medium-term growth strategy, focusing on technology enhancements and expanding its customer base to sustain long-term growth.

Virgin Wines UK PLC is one of the largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers in the UK, focusing on delivering quality wines directly to customers. The company operates in the online retail industry, primarily offering wines, and is committed to expanding its market presence through strategic partnerships and innovative customer acquisition strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 72,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £25.66M

