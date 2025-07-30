Virax Biolabs Appoints Dr. Iain Miller as New Independent Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. Class A ( (VRAX) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 28, 2025, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Yair Erez as an independent director to pursue other professional interests. Dr. Iain Miller was appointed to fill the vacancy, bringing over 30 years of executive experience in the in-vitro diagnostic and precision medicine sectors. Dr. Miller’s appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and governance, given his extensive background in biotechnology and leadership roles in related companies.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRAX) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. Class A stock, see the VRAX Stock Forecast page.

More about Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. Class A

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on in-vitro diagnostics and precision medicine. The company is known for developing AI-powered clinical decision support solutions and companion diagnostic products.

Average Trading Volume: 90,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about VRAX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue