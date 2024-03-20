Viracta Therapeutics CFO Resigns, Interim Successor Appointed

Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) has provided an update.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. announced the resignation of Dan Chevallard as CFO and COO, effective March 20, 2024, to pursue other opportunities, with no disputes reported regarding company operations. Melody Burcar, recently promoted to Senior VP of Finance, steps in as interim principal financial and accounting officer while the company searches for Chevallard’s permanent replacement. Burcar’s extensive background in finance, including roles at Secura Bio and Deloitte, complements her new responsibilities, and her employment agreement includes a base salary, potential bonuses, stock options, and severance benefits under certain conditions. Chevallard will continue to offer consulting services to Viracta post-resignation.

