Vir Biotechnology Begins Phase 1 Trial for VIR-5525

Vir Biotechnology ( (VIR) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, Vir Biotechnology announced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial for VIR-5525, a dual-masked T-cell engager targeting EGFR for the treatment of solid tumors. This trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VIR-5525, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with pembrolizumab, for various EGFR-expressing tumors. The initiation of this trial triggers a $75 million milestone payment from Sanofi due upon VIR-5525 achieving “first in human dosing.” This reflects the company’s strategic progress in oncology and its commitment to addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Spark’s Take on VIR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIR is a Neutral.

Vir Biotechnology’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial volatility with declining revenue and profitability. Despite a strong balance sheet, cash flow issues raise liquidity concerns. The earnings call offered positive strategic insights, supporting the score, but valuation challenges due to financial losses remain significant.

More about Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the immune system to develop treatments for serious infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers targeting solid tumors, as well as a range of preclinical programs for infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,317,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $808.7M

