VIQ Solutions Forecasts Growth and Efficiency

VIQ Solutions Inc. reported a slight revenue increase in Q4 2023 and anticipates stronger financial performance in 2024, with a focus on cost reduction and margin improvement. The company’s technology migrations, particularly in Australia, are nearing completion and showing early success with increased gross margins. These efforts, combined with a solid demand in the US insurance and criminal justice sectors, position VIQ Solutions for potential growth and efficiency gains.

