Viper Energy Completes $1.6 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Viper Energy ( (VNOM) ) has issued an update.

On July 23, 2025, Viper Energy, Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LLC completed a public offering of $1.6 billion in senior notes, which will be guaranteed by Viper Energy and New Cobra Pubco, Inc. following the acquisition of Sitio Royalties Corp. The offering includes $500 million of 4.900% Senior Notes due 2030 and $1.1 billion of 5.700% Senior Notes due 2035. Concurrently, Viper Energy entered into a Term Loan Credit Agreement allowing for up to $500 million in unsecured borrowing, contingent on the Sitio Acquisition. Additionally, Viper Energy redeemed its existing 2027 and 2031 notes, and released subsidiary guarantees under its Revolving Credit Agreement, marking significant financial restructuring and positioning for future growth.

Spark’s Take on VNOM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VNOM is a Outperform.

Viper Energy’s overall stock score is influenced significantly by its strong financial performance and strategic corporate events, which bolster its market positioning. However, technical analysis indicates weak momentum, which could pose short-term challenges. The valuation remains attractive, supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and a high dividend yield.

More about Viper Energy

Average Trading Volume: 1,427,338

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $8.23B

